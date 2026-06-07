Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For 'It's Me' On 'Music Core'; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, And More

Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For "It's Me" On "Music Core"; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, And More

Music
Jun 07, 2026
by E Cha

ILLIT has won their first music show trophy for their latest hit “It’s Me”!

On the June 6 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 7,072 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, MAMAMOO, MEOVV, tripleS, FIFTY FIFTY, BOYFRIEND, HEART OF WOMAN, XLOV, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, xikers, IDID, XODIAC, Queenz Eye, Shin Jang Mi, and DDB.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “LEMONADE”

TREASURE – “IF I”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

MEOVV – “In my hands” and “DDI RO RI”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

BOYFRIEND – “Starlit Voices”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

XLOV – “SERVE”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

xikers – “OKay”

IDID – “FLY!”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

Shin Jang Mi – “Sweet like candy”

DDB – “BONJOUR”

aespa
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
Boyfriend
DDB
FIFTY FIFTY
HEART OF WOMAN
IDID
ILLIT
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
Music Core
Queenz Eye
Shin Jang Mi
Treasure
tripleS
xikers
XLOV
XODIAC

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