Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For 'It's Me' On 'Music Core'; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, And More

ILLIT has won their first music show trophy for their latest hit “It’s Me”!

On the June 6 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 7,072 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, MAMAMOO, MEOVV, tripleS, FIFTY FIFTY, BOYFRIEND, HEART OF WOMAN, XLOV, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, xikers, IDID, XODIAC, Queenz Eye, Shin Jang Mi, and DDB.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “LEMONADE”

TREASURE – “IF I”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

MEOVV – “In my hands” and “DDI RO RI”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

BOYFRIEND – “Starlit Voices”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

XLOV – “SERVE”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

xikers – “OKay”

IDID – “FLY!”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

Shin Jang Mi – “Sweet like candy”

DDB – “BONJOUR”