Watch: ILLIT Takes 2nd Win For 'It's Me' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, MAMAMOO, And More

ILLIT has snagged a second music show trophy for “It’s Me”!

On the June 7 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” Yena’s “Catch Catch,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,939 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, MAMAMOO, MEOVV, tripleS, CORTIS, BOYFRIEND, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, XLOV, xikers, IDID, XODIAC, Queenz Eye, Loveholic’s Jisun, and Shin Jang Mi.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “LEMONADE”

TREASURE – “IF I”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

MEOVV – “In my hands” and “DDI RO RI”

tripleS – “Sad Girls Schemin’” and “Baby Flower”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

BOYFRIEND – “Starlit Voices”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

XLOV – “SERVE”

xikers – “OKay”

IDID – “FLY!”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

Loveholic’s Jisun – “A quiet farewell”

Shin Jang Mi – “Sweet like candy”