Watch: Secret Announces Comeback Date With Teaser For 1st Return In 12 Years

After 12 long years, Secret is finally coming back!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the iconic second-generation girl group officially announced the date and details of their long-awaited return.

In what marks their first comeback in 12 years, Secret will be returning with the special mini album “Secret Flavor” on June 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

Although Secret originally belonged to the now-defunct TS Entertainment, the group’s upcoming comeback will be managed by RBW.

Over the past week, there have been rumors that Secret will be making a comeback as a trio with Jun Hyosung, Jung Hana (Zinger), and a new member who will take the place of Song Ji Eun. However, even though RBW confirmed that the group was reuniting for a comeback, they declined to provide further details, stating, “We will reveal the specifics of the comeback gradually.”

Follow Secret on their new social media accounts here, and check out their newly released teaser video for “Secret Flavor” below!

Although Secret never officially disbanded, the group has not been active in nearly a decade. After debuting together in 2009 under TS Entertainment, Secret promoted as a four-member group up until 2016, when Han Sun Hwa announced her departure from both the group and the agency. Jun Hyosung, Song Ji Eun, and Jung Hana continued to promote as a group until early 2018, when both Song Ji Eun and Jun Hyosung left TS Entertainment and filed lawsuits to confirm the invalidity of their contracts with the agency.

Stay tuned for more details on Secret’s return!

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