Court Rules Prison Sentence For Robber Of Nana’s Home

A man in his 30s who broke into the home of actress Nana and committed robbery has been sentenced to prison at the court of first instance.

On June 9, the 1st Criminal Division of the Uijeongbu District Court’s Namyangju Branch sentenced the defendant, identified as A, to seven years in prison on charges of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

The court explained the reasoning for the sentencing, stating, “The victims are reporting severe mental and physical distress and are requesting a stern punishment. As this is a serious crime that violated the peace of a residence, it is necessary to hold the defendant strictly accountable.”

The court determined that A had committed the crime while in possession of a weapon, taking into account the specific and consistent testimonies of the victims, as well as evidence showing that the defendant had searched for information regarding punishments for carrying weapons.

The court stated, “Considering the gravity of the crime, in which the defendant broke into a private home at night while armed with a weapon, a punishment commensurate with his actions is necessary.”

Notably, in line with the police’s ruling, the court also ruled that A’s injuries were the result of Nana acting in self-defense.

Previously on November 15, 2025, the Guri Police Station revealed that they had arrested a man in his 30s for breaking into Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and demanding money. Although Nana and her mother reportedly managed to subdue the armed robber, her agency SUBLIME revealed that both were injured by the assault.

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