June Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from May 4 to June 4. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,495,542 for June. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Hero Generation,” “concert,” and “positive influence,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “record,” and “donate.” Lim Young Woong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.67 percent positive reactions.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,408,653, while Park Ji Hoon came in at a close third with a score of 2,402,006.

BTS ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,206,276, and Lee Soo Ji shot to fifth place after seeing a staggering 1,094.68 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her score for June to a total of 2,079,800.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

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