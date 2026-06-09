June Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 09, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from May 4 to June 4. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,495,542 for June. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Hero Generation,” “concert,” and “positive influence,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “record,” and “donate.” Lim Young Woong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.67 percent positive reactions.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,408,653, while Park Ji Hoon came in at a close third with a score of 2,402,006.

BTS ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,206,276, and Lee Soo Ji shot to fifth place after seeing a staggering 1,094.68 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her score for June to a total of 2,079,800.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. Park Ji Hoon
  4. BTS
  5. Lee Soo Ji
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. Ryu Hyun Jin
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. Lee Jung Hoo
  10. Yu Jae Seok
  11. Jun Ji Hyun
  12. ILLIT
  13. Go Youn Jung
  14. Koo Kyo Hwan
  15. Kim Yuna
  16. Gong Yoo
  17. Lee Byung Hun
  18. Kim Do Yeong
  19. Yoo Hae Jin
  20. Lee Chan Won
  21. Kim Hye Yoon
  22. Park Bo Young
  23. IVE
  24. Park Eun Bin
  25. Kim Go Eun
  26. Young Tak
  27. PSY
  28. aespa
  29. Kang Dong Won
  30. Jun Hyun Moo

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
ILLIT
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
Jun Ji Hyun
Kang Dong Won
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Yuna
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Soo Ji
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Young
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hoon
PSY
Ryu Hyun Jin
Son Heung Min
Yoo Hae Jin
Young Tak
Yu Jae Seok

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