CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 4 Weeks In Top 50 Of Billboard 200

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” is holding steady in the top 50 of the Billboard 200!

On June 9 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” was now spending its fourth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, at No. 46.

“GREENGREEN,” which initially debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, has now become CORTIS’s first album to chart for four weeks in the top 100.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” maintained its position at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and ranked No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s title track “REDRED” stayed strong at No. 28 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and climbed back up to No. 54 on the Global 200 in its sixth week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS rose to No. 19 on Billboard’s Artist 100 in their eighth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS on their ongoing success on the Billboard charts!