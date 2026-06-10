June Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from May 11 to June 11.

“My Royal Nemesis” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,091,011. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Lim Ji Yeon,” “Heo Nam Jun,” and “romantic fantasy,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “success,” “immersive,” and “sensuous.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 91.07 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “The Scarecrow” rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,633,654.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 6,522,858.

“Recipe for Love” took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,240,007.

Finally, “Filing for Love” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,850,779 for June.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “The Scarecrow” here:

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And all of “Filing for Love” below!

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