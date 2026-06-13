June Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from May 13 to June 13.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,065,171 for June. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “world tour,” “ARMY,” and “Busan concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “together,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.98 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS shot to second place after seeing a whopping 147.44 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May, bringing their total score to 7,775,626 for the month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in third place with a brand reputation index of 4,430,925.

Stray Kids jumped to third place after seeing a staggering 140.09 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,036,029 for June.

Finally, BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,769,478.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. CORTIS
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. Stray Kids
  5. BIGBANG
  6. SHINee
  7. EXO
  8. Wanna One
  9. ZEROBASEONE
  10. TWS
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. NCT
  13. Super Junior
  14. RIIZE
  15. IDID
  16. BTOB
  17. MONSTA X
  18. ATEEZ
  19. WINNER
  20. TVXQ
  21. INFINITE
  22. 2PM
  23. HIGHLIGHT
  24. XLOV
  25. BOYNEXTDOOR
  26. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  27. KickFlip
  28. TXT
  29. VIXX
  30. B1A4

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
B1A4
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
IDID
MONSTA X
NCT
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
VIXX
Wanna One
XLOV

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read