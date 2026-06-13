June Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from May 13 to June 13.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,065,171 for June. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “world tour,” “ARMY,” and “Busan concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “together,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.98 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS shot to second place after seeing a whopping 147.44 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May, bringing their total score to 7,775,626 for the month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in third place with a brand reputation index of 4,430,925.

Stray Kids jumped to third place after seeing a staggering 140.09 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,036,029 for June.

Finally, BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,769,478.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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