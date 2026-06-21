BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Becomes 1st K-Pop MV Released In 2025 To Hit 400 Million Views

BLACKPINK has hit the 400 million mark with yet another music video!

On the morning of June 21 KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their hit single “JUMP” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it the first music video released by a K-pop artist in 2025 to reach the milestone.

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “JUMP” on July 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 11 months and 9 days to hit 400 million views.

“JUMP” is BLACKPINK’s 12th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “As If It’s Your Last,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “Playing With Fire,” “Whistle,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom,” and “Shut Down.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “JUMP” again below: