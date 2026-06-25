Nam Ji Hyun Sends Support To Jang Nara And P.O On Set Of 'Good Partner 2'

Nam Ji Hyun has sent a thoughtful gift to her “Good Partner” co-stars Jang Nara and P.O!

On June 25, P.O uploaded photos to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “The coffee truck actress Nam Ji Hyun sent us.” In the photos, Jang Nara and P.O are posing with big smiles and hearts to convey their gratitude. The coffee truck has banners with the copy, “Good luck to law firm ‘Spring Again’!” “Eun Kyung’s (Jang Nara) good partner is rooting for you,” and “Eun Ho’s (P.O) good partner is rooting for you.”

Written by an actual divorce attorney, “Good Partner” depicts the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce. The drama received a positive response, achieving a peak average nationwide viewership rating of 17.7 percent, and Jang Nara won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Previously, it was reported that Nam Ji Hyun, as well as Kim Jun Han, will unfortunately not be returning for the new season due to a scheduling conflict, with Kim Hye Yoon joining the cast as the role of Cha Eun Kyung’s new partner and Park Hae Jin in talks to join as well.

Watch a teaser for “Good Partner 2” here!

Also watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” on Viki:

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