BABYMONSTER's 'SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA' Becomes Their 12th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On June 25 at approximately 1:42 p.m. KST, the girl group’s music video for “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took approximately only 17 days and 15 hours to achieve the feat.

“SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA” is the group’s 12th official music video to reach the milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” “WE GO UP,” “Really Like You,” “PSYCHO,” and “CHOOM.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA” again below!

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