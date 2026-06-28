June Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 26 to June 26.

RESCENE shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,368,697, while I.O.I took second place with a score of 5,910,068.

Kim Yong Bin ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,559,196, marking a 16.37 percent increase in his score since May.

Park Ji Hyeon jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,997,537, marking a 48.38 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,849,187 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!