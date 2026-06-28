June Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 26 to June 26.

RESCENE shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,368,697, while I.O.I took second place with a score of 5,910,068.

Kim Yong Bin ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,559,196, marking a 16.37 percent increase in his score since May.

Park Ji Hyeon jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,997,537, marking a 48.38 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,849,187 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. I.O.I
  3. Kim Yong Bin
  4. Park Ji Hyeon
  5. CORTIS
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. NCT
  8. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  9. Stray Kids
  10. AKMU
  11. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  12. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  13. ENHYPEN
  14. HANRORO
  15. RIIZE
  16. 10CM
  17. Hearts2Hearts
  18. DAY6
  19. Rowoon
  20. NMIXX
  21. BABYMONSTER
  22. Woody
  23. BIBI
  24. Yena
  25. Ahn Sung Hoon
  26. Son Tae Jin
  27. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  28. Roy Kim
  29. Eclipse
  30. XLOV
10cm
Ahn Sung Hoon
AKMU
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
CORTIS
DAY6
Doh Kyung Soo
Eclipse
ENHYPEN
EXO
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
I.O.I
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Park Ji Hyeon
RESCENE
RIIZE
Rowoon
Roy Kim
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
XLOV
Yena

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