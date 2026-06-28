BTS Sets UK Record As 'SWIM' Becomes Their 13th Single To Be Certified BRIT Silver

BTS’s “SWIM” has gone silver in the United Kingdom!

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) has officially awarded BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” a silver BRIT certification, making it their 13th song to achieve the feat.

BTS is now the first Korean artist ever to have 13 different singles certified silver in the United Kingdom. The group has previously gone silver with their hits “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop,” “DNA,” “Fake Love,” “Butter,” “My Universe,” “IDOL,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “ON,” “Permission to Dance,” and “Make It Right.”

According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified silver at 200,000 units sold, while albums are certified silver at 60,000 units sold.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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