“The Second Signal” Reportedly Sets November Premiere Date + tvN Responds

The production team behind the highly anticipated second season of “Signal” has responded to reports regarding the drama’s premiere schedule.

On June 30, MyDaily reported that “The Second Signal” has been slated to premiere on November 30 as tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama. According to the report, the eight-episode series will run through December 22, with the production team currently preparing for its release. The report also claimed that the drama will air without re-editing lead actor Cho Jin Woong’s scenes.

In response to the report, tvN stated, “Nothing has been finalized.”

“The Second Signal” is the long-awaited sequel to the hit drama “Signal,” arriving 10 years after the original series. The drama was initially scheduled to premiere this month as part of tvN’s 20th anniversary lineup. However, its release was indefinitely postponed after lead actor Cho Jin Woong retired from the entertainment industry last December following revelations about a juvenile criminal record from his school days.

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