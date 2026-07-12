July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from June 11 to July 11.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,586,669 for July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “London concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “perform,” and “record.”

CORTIS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,174,720, while Stray Kids rose to third with a score of 3,448,310.

SEVENTEEN took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,983,819, and BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,593,535.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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