July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 12, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from June 11 to July 11.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,586,669 for July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “London concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “perform,” and “record.”

CORTIS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,174,720, while Stray Kids rose to third with a score of 3,448,310.

SEVENTEEN took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,983,819, and BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,593,535.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. CORTIS
  3. Stray Kids
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. BIGBANG
  6. BOYNEXTDOOR
  7. EXO
  8. TWS
  9. SHINee
  10. Wanna One
  11. NCT
  12. ZEROBASEONE
  13. ATEEZ
  14. ENHYPEN
  15. WINNER
  16. MONSTA X
  17. TXT
  18. BTOB
  19. 2PM
  20. RIIZE
  21. TVXQ
  22. HIGHLIGHT
  23. Super Junior
  24. XLOV
  25. INFINITE
  26. Block B
  27. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  28. THE BOYZ
  29. IDID
  30. TREASURE

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
Block B
BOYNEXTXDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
IDID
INFINITE
MONSTA X
NCT
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
Wanna One
WINNER
XLOV
ZEROBASEONE

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