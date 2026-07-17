July Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from June 17 to July 17.

Hwang Jung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 265.16 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 5,064,423 for July.

High-ranking phrases in Hwang Jung Min’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Cannes Film Festival,” and “sci-fi action,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “look forward to,” and “fight desperately.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.04 percent positive reactions.

Koo Kyo Hwan took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,822,716, while Zo In Sung ranked third with a score of 4,124,315.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,118,407, and Gong Yoo rounded out the top five for July with a score of 4,030,043.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

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Or check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s recent film “Once We Were Us” here:

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And binge-watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews