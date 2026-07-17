July Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from June 17 to July 17.

Hwang Jung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 265.16 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 5,064,423 for July.

High-ranking phrases in Hwang Jung Min’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Cannes Film Festival,” and “sci-fi action,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “look forward to,” and “fight desperately.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.04 percent positive reactions.

Koo Kyo Hwan took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,822,716, while Zo In Sung ranked third with a score of 4,124,315.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,118,407, and Gong Yoo rounded out the top five for July with a score of 4,030,043.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Hwang Jung Min
  2. Koo Kyo Hwan
  3. Zo In Sung
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Gong Yoo
  6. So Ji Sub
  7. Jun Ji Hyun
  8. Shin Min Ah
  9. Kim Moo Yul
  10. Choi Min Sik
  11. Jung Ho Yeon
  12. Jin Ki Joo
  13. Ha Jung Woo
  14. Seo In Guk
  15. Lee Dong Wook
  16. Lee Sung Min
  17. Go Youn Jung
  18. Oh Jung Se
  19. Ji Chang Wook
  20. Yoon Kyung Ho
  21. Kim Min Ha
  22. Kim Nam Gil
  23. Mun Ka Young
  24. Gong Myoung
  25. Kim Hye Yoon
  26. Kang Dong Won
  27. Kim Young Kwang
  28. Kim Nam Hee
  29. Park Bo Young
  30. Byun Yo Han

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s recent film “Once We Were Us” here:

Watch Now

And binge-watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Byun Yo Han
Choi Min Sik
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Hwang Jung Min
Ji Chang Wook
Jin Ki Joo
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Ho Yeon
Kang Dong Won
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min Ha
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Gil
Kim Nam Hee
Kim Young Kwang
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Sung Min
Mun Ka Young
Oh Jung Se
Park Bo Young
Park Ji Hoon
Seo In Guk
Shin Min Ah
So Ji Sub
XPN
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

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