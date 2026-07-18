Watch: TXT's Yeonjun Takes 2nd Win For 'Ice Cream' On 'Music Core'; Performances By SUPER JUNIOR-83z, GIRLSET, And More

TXT’s Yeonjun has won his second music show trophy for “Ice Cream”!

On the July 18 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream.” Yeonjun ultimately took the win with a total of 7,125 points.

Congratulations to Yeonjun! Watch his performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included SUPER JUNIOR-83z, GIRLSET, Sunmi, RESCENE, i-dle, idntt, BTOB’s HUTA (Minhyuk), Dreamcatcher’s UAU, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, AHOF, TRENDZ, Jang Haneum, Keyveatz, VAYONN, DAILY:DIRECTION, Juniel, Lee YeJi, AmbiO, and Hat:q.

Check out their performances below!

SUPER JUNIOR-83z – “Promise”

GIRLSET – “CHAT”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

idntt – “Kids Return”

BTOB’s HUTA (Minhyuk) – “Icy & Spicy”

Dreamcatcher’s UAU – “GENE”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

TRENDZ – “On My Knees”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love?”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

VAYOON – “MUAH!”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

Juniel – “Summer Scene”

Lee YeJi – “I hate it”

AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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