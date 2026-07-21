TXT's Yeonjun Scores 2nd Solo Entry On Billboard 200 With 'NO LABELS: PART 02'

TXT’s Yeonjun has entered the Billboard 200 for the second time as a soloist!

On July 21 local time, Billboard officially announced that Yeonjun’s new solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” had debuted at No. 16 on its Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

“NO LABELS: PART 02” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

The mini album is Yeonjun’s second solo entry on the Billboard 200, following his first mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” (which peaked at No. 10 last year).

Meanwhile, Yeonjun re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 17, marking his third week on the chart as a soloist.

Finally, Yeonjun’s title track “Ice Cream” debuted at No. 89 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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