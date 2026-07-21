July Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between June 21 and July 21.

So Ji Sub, who is currently tearing up the small screen in “Agent Kim Reactivated,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,056,778.

Kim Moo Yul, who recently skyrocketed to global fame in “Teach You a Lesson,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,321,044.

Hwang Jung Min, the star of the hit film “HOPE,” shot to third place after seeing a 318.83 percent in crease in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 4,302,765 for July.

Heo Nam Jun ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,651,884, while Gong Yoo came in at a close fifth with a score of 3,620,753.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. So Ji Sub
  2. Kim Moo Yul
  3. Hwang Jung Min
  4. Heo Nam Jun
  5. Gong Yoo
  6. Zo In Sung
  7. Jin Ki Joo
  8. Park Ji Hoon
  9. Namkoong Min
  10. Choi Hyun Wook
  11. Lee Ju Myoung
  12. Lee Jun Young
  13. Lee Dong Wook
  14. Yoon Kyung Ho
  15. Shin Min Ah
  16. Seo In Guk
  17. Jung Ho Yeon
  18. Lim Ji Yeon
  19. Koo Kyo Hwan
  20. Go Youn Jung
  21. Choi Min Sik
  22. Kang Mina
  23. Kim Min Ha
  24. Choi Dae Hoon
  25. Kim Nam Hee
  26. Joo Sang Wook
  27. Lee Seol
  28. Hwang In Youp
  29. Jeon Hye Jin
  30. Jun Ji Hyun

Watch Gong Yoo in the “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” 10th Anniversary special below:

Watch Now

And check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Choi Dae Hoon
Choi Hyun Wook
Choi Min Sik
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Heo Nam Jun
Hwang In Youp
Hwang Jung Min
Jeon Hye Jin
Jin Ki Joo
Joo Sang Wook
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Ho Yeon
Kang Mina
Kim Min Ha
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Hee
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Ju Myoung
Lee Jun Young
Lee Seol
Lim Ji Yeon
Namkoong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Seo In Guk
Shin Min Ah
So Ji Sub
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

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