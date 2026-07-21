July Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between June 21 and July 21.

So Ji Sub, who is currently tearing up the small screen in “Agent Kim Reactivated,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,056,778.

Kim Moo Yul, who recently skyrocketed to global fame in “Teach You a Lesson,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,321,044.

Hwang Jung Min, the star of the hit film “HOPE,” shot to third place after seeing a 318.83 percent in crease in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 4,302,765 for July.

Heo Nam Jun ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,651,884, while Gong Yoo came in at a close fifth with a score of 3,620,753.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Gong Yoo in the “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” 10th Anniversary special below:

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And check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” below!

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