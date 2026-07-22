Watch: idntt Takes 1st Win For “Kids Return” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By AHOF, VAYONN, And More

idntt has won their first music show trophy for “Kids Return”!

On the July 22 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were idntt’s “Kids Return,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” VAYONN’s “MUAH!,” TXT’s Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream,” and Hwang Chi Yeul’s “Our Summer.” idntt ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to idntt! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included idntt, AHOF, VAYONN, IRION (from the drama “My Idol, My Debut”), Jang Haneum, Baek A Yeon, M.O.N.T, DAILY:DIRECTION, TRENDZ, Loveholic’s Jisun, AmbiO, Cristina X YJP (You Jae Phil), Click-B, and Han Yiseo.

Check out their performances below!

idntt – “Kids Return” and “It’s Not Over”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

VAYONN – “MUAH!” and “Watta Day”

IRION – “Memoria”

Jang Haneum – “i&i”

Baek A Yeon – “Still you” (feat. ALL(H)OURS’s Hyunbin)

M.O.N.T – “RUN”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

TRENDZ – “On My Knees”

Loveholic’s Jisun – “Good Good Bye”

AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”

Cristina X YJP – “Gureoshiguna (Oh, I See!)”

Click-B – “Undefeatable”

Han Yiseo – “One Way Train”