'Agent Kim Reactivated' In Talks For Season 2

“Agent Kim Reactivated” may be returning with another season!

Following the recent conclusion of the hit SBS drama, OSEN reported on July 26 that “Agent Kim Reactivated” has begun talks for the production of Season 2.

The production company of the drama confirmed to the press, “Thanks to the great love and support, ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ is positively in talks for the production of Season 2.” They continued, “However, Season 1 has just concluded, so please be understanding that the detailed schedule has yet to be decided. We will share quickly once it is confirmed.” Previously, SBS also commented briefly on the possibility of Season 2 due to the popularity of the drama.

Starring So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, and more, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter. The drama recently concluded on July 25 with No. 1 ratings, scoring close to its all-time high of 23.1 percent.

Are you excited for Season 2 of “Agent Kim Reactivated”? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch So Ji Sub in “Master’s Sun” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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