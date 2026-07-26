Yeonjun, ATEEZ, i-dle, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, BTS, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on July 25!

TXT’s Yeonjun’s new solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart this week, in addition to becoming his second solo entry on the Billboard 200.

After two weeks at No. 1, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” fell to No. 2 in its third week on the World Albums chart. The EP also spent a third week on the Billboard 200 at No. 54.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” ranked No. 3 in its 11th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a 10th week on the Billboard 200 at No. 132. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” remained on the World Albums chart for a 45th week at No. 15.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” held steady at No. 4 in its eighth week on the World Albums chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 5 in its 214th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” maintained its position at No. 18 in its 37th week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” rose to No. 6 in its seventh week on the chart, followed by BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” at No. 7 in its fifth week.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” took No. 8 in its 47th week on the chart, while their special album “DO IT” came in at No. 16 in its 34th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” ranked No. 10 in its 11th week on the chart, trailed by SEVENTEEN’s V8’s self-titled mini album at No. 11 (now in its second week).

Meanwhile, i-dle’s new EP “We made” debuted at No. 12 on this week’s chart.

NewJeans’ 2023 mini album “Get Up” stayed strong at No. 19 in its 149th week on the chart, while ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” held onto its spot at No. 22 in its 26th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!