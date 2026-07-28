July Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from June 3 to July 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,090,482. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Hero Generation,” “High Valley, Top Hero,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “confess,” “donate,” and “congratulate.” Lim Young Woong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.08 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS rose to second place for July with a brand reputation index of 1,165,738.

Park Ji Hoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,045,898, while Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close fourth with a score of 1,035,723.

Lee Jung Hoo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 984,809, marking a 12.86 percent increase in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. BTS
  3. Park Ji Hoon
  4. Byeon Woo Seok
  5. Lee Jung Hoo
  6. Lee Soo Ji
  7. IVE
  8. Yoo Jae Suk
  9. BLACKPINK
  10. Kim Do Yeong
  11. Kim Yuna
  12. ILLIT
  13. Go Youn Jung
  14. Son Suk Ku
  15. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  16. Lee Jung Jae
  17. Jun Ji Hyun
  18. Koo Kyo Hwan
  19. aespa
  20. Gong Yoo
  21. Kim Dong Hyun
  22. So Ji Sub
  23. Yoo Hae Jin
  24. Kim Go Eun
  25. Hearts2Hearts
  26. Son Heung Min
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  28. Ryu Hyun Jin
  29. Lee Chan Won
  30. Shin Dong Yup

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below!

Watch Now

2PM
aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
Jun Ji Hyun
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Go Eun
Kim Yuna
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lee Soo Ji
Lim YoonA
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hoon
Ryu Hyun Jin
Shin Dong Yup
So Ji Sub
Son Heung Min
Son Suk Ku
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Suk

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