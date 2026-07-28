July Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from June 3 to July 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,090,482. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Hero Generation,” “High Valley, Top Hero,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “confess,” “donate,” and “congratulate.” Lim Young Woong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.08 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS rose to second place for July with a brand reputation index of 1,165,738.

Park Ji Hoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,045,898, while Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close fourth with a score of 1,035,723.

Lee Jung Hoo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 984,809, marking a 12.86 percent increase in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below!

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