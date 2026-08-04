August Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from July 5 to August 5.

RESCENE once again dominated the list, with the group’s five members claiming five of the top seven spots for August. Woni continued her reign at first place with a brand reputation index of 2,508,173, marking a 58.25 percent increase in her score since July.

High-ranking phrases in Woni’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “confident,” “cheer on,” and “cute.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.60 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS’s Keonho jumped to second place after seeing an 117.18 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,429,603 for August.

ILLIT’s Wonhee came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,406,679, marking a 62.18 percent rise in her score since July.

RESCENE’s Minami took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,343,118, marking a 34.81 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,137,350, marking an 89.58 percent rise in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. CORTIS’s Keonho
  3. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  4. RESCENE’s Minami
  5. RESCENE’s Zena
  6. RESCENE’s Liv
  7. RESCENE’s May
  8. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  9. MEOVV’s Anna
  10. ILLIT’s Minju
  11. TWS’s Dohoon
  12. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  13. CORTIS’s James
  14. ILLIT’s Moka
  15. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  16. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  17. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  18. CORTIS’s Martin
  19. TWS’s Shinyu
  20. TWS’s Jihoon
  21. TWS’s Youngjae
  22. AtHeart’s Nahyun
  23. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  24. ILLIT’s Yunah
  25. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  26. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  27. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  28. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  29. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  30. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
A-Na
Ahyeon
Anna (MEOVV)
AtHeart
BABYMONSTER
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ILLIT
James (CORTIS)
Jihoon (TWS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Juhoon
Juun
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Liv
Martin
May (RESCENE)
MEOVV
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
Nahyun (AtHeart)
RESCENE
Seonghyeon
Shinyu
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Woni
Ye-on
Youngjae (TWS)
Yuha
Yunah
Zena

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