August Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from July 5 to August 5.

RESCENE once again dominated the list, with the group’s five members claiming five of the top seven spots for August. Woni continued her reign at first place with a brand reputation index of 2,508,173, marking a 58.25 percent increase in her score since July.

High-ranking phrases in Woni’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “confident,” “cheer on,” and “cute.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.60 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS’s Keonho jumped to second place after seeing an 117.18 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,429,603 for August.

ILLIT’s Wonhee came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,406,679, marking a 62.18 percent rise in her score since July.

RESCENE’s Minami took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,343,118, marking a 34.81 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,137,350, marking an 89.58 percent rise in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!