August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from July 8 to August 8.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,830,235, marking a 26.13 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “The City – New York,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “captivate,” “perform,” and “collaborate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.61 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ shot to second place after seeing a 104.27 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 2,678,598 for August.

CORTIS took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,512,983, while SEVENTEEN ranked fourth with a score of 2,129,485.

Finally, 2PM jumped to fifth place after seeing a 167.28 percent rise in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 2,052,934.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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