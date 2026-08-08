August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from July 8 to August 8.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,830,235, marking a 26.13 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “The City – New York,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “captivate,” “perform,” and “collaborate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.61 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ shot to second place after seeing a 104.27 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 2,678,598 for August.

CORTIS took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,512,983, while SEVENTEEN ranked fourth with a score of 2,129,485.

Finally, 2PM jumped to fifth place after seeing a 167.28 percent rise in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 2,052,934.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. ATEEZ
  3. CORTIS
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. 2PM
  6. BIGBANG
  7. Stray Kids
  8. EXO
  9. TWS
  10. ENHYPEN
  11. SHINee
  12. NCT
  13. INFINITE
  14. BOYNEXTDOOR
  15. TVXQ
  16. Super Junior
  17. BTOB
  18. Wanna One
  19. MONSTA X
  20. B1A4
  21. ZEROBASEONE
  22. VIXX
  23. RIIZE
  24. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  25. TXT
  26. IDID
  27. HIGHLIGHT
  28. XLOV
  29. Block B
  30. KickFlip

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
B1A4
BIGBANG
Block B
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
IDID
INFINITE
KickFlip
MONSTA X
NCT
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
VIXX
Wanna One
XLOV
ZEROBASEONE

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