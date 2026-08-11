OH MY GIRL Transfers To DSP + XLOV's Agency Announces Name Change Following RBW's Structural Changes

RBW Inc. has announced management-related changes that will affect OH MY GIRL and XLOV.

On August 11, RBW Inc. shared a statement regarding the changes in the label operating structure of the company. The statement details 257 Entertainment and WM Entertainment’s incorporation into RBW and new beginning together under the name StrangeLab Inc., which will oversee XLOV and LU. In addition, OH MY GIRL, which was originally managed by WM Entertainment, will be transferred to DSP Media, a consolidated subsidiary of RBW.

XLOV’s agency further shared the following official statement regarding the name change:

We would like to sincerely thank all EVOL for your continued love and support for XLOV. As part of RBW Group’s restructuring of its label operating system, WM Entertainment Inc. and 257 Entertainment have been integrated into StrangeLab Inc., the new agency of XLOV, marking a new beginning under one name. The name ‘StrangeLab’ was chosen together with XLOV after thoughtful discussion and consideration.

It embodies the philosophy of valuing each artist’s individuality and creativity above all else, while carrying the meaning of creating a new beginning together with XLOV. StrangeLab will pursue new businesses that combine RBW Group’s diverse IP with IT technology, while also growing as a distinctive music label dedicated to all aspects of XLOV and LU’s activities, including producing, planning, and production. Going forward, StrangeLab will continue to actively support XLOV’s music, content, and global activities, and will do its utmost to present EVOL with more diverse sides of XLOV and new experiences. We kindly ask for your continued love and support for XLOV and StrangeLab Inc. as they embark on this new journey under a new name. Thank you.

Also read DSP Media’s statement regarding OH MY GIRL:

Previously, it was also announced that OH MY GIRL is preparing for a six-member full-group comeback. WM Entertainment shared an update in late June regarding delays in the group’s comeback plans.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch OH MY GIRL’s Mimi on “Bake Your Dream” below:

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