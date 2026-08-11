BTS's 'NORMAL' Becomes Their 11th Top 40 Hit On Billboard Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Nearly five months after its initial release in March, BTS’s “NORMAL” has entered Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart!

On August 11 local time, Billboard revealed that “NORMAL” had debuted at No. 40 on the Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

“NORMAL,” one of the B-sides from BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG,” has now become the group’s 11th career entry on the Pop Airplay chart.

BTS previously entered the chart with “MIC Drop” (Steve Aoki Remix), “Fake Love,” their Steve Aoki collab “Waste It On Me,” “Boy With Luv,” “Make It Right,” “Dynamite,” “Butter,” their Coldplay collab “My Universe,” their Benny Blanco collab “Bad Decisions,” and their most recent title track “SWIM.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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