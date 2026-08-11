CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Jumps 75 Ranks To Re-Enter Top 40 Of Billboard 200

Three months after its release, CORTIS’s latest EP has re-entered the top 40 of the Billboard 200!

On August 11 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” had climbed back up to No. 39 in its 13th week on the Top 200 Albums chart, jumping 75 ranks from last week’s No. 114. The EP originally debuted at No. 3 back in May.

“GREENGREEN” also returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, in addition to rising to No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s latest title track “REDRED” stayed strong at No. 78 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 129 on the Global 200 in its 15th week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS jumped to No. 34 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 17th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!