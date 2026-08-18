Stray Kids Tops 5 Billboard Charts + Scores First Top 40 Hit On Hot 100 With 'This & That'

Stray Kids now has a top 40 hit in the United States!

This week, Stray Kids’ latest title track “This & That” debuted at No. 38 on Billboard’s Hot 100, its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States.

“This & That” is Stray Kids’ first song to enter the top 40 of the chart and the group’s sixth entry overall, following “LALALALA” (which peaked at No. 90), “Lose My Breath” (No. 90), “Chk Chk Boom” (No. 49), “CEREMONY” (No. 52), and “Do It” (No. 68).

Meanwhile, Stray Kids topped no less than five different Billboard charts this week. This past weekend, Billboard announced that the group’s latest mini album “THIS & THAT” had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, meaning that Stray Kids had tied The Rolling Stones’ record for the second most No. 1 albums of any group in history.

On August 18 local time, Billboard revealed more of Stray Kids’ achievements on this week’s charts. The group re-entered the Artist 100 at No. 1, while “THIS & THAT” debuted at No. 1 on not only the Billboard 200 but also the Top Album Sales chart (meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States), the Vinyl Albums chart, and the World Albums chart.

Additionally, “This & That” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling song of the week in the United States.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “This & That” debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 25 on the Global 200.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!