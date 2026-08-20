Ha Young’s Agency Shares Update On Her Filming For Upcoming Drama

Actress Ha Young’s agency has released a new statement regarding the status of her drama project.

On August 20, a media outlet reported that the actress had returned to filming for the upcoming SBS drama “The Long Shot Trial.” Previously, she was reported to have shed tears on set on August 13 and resumed filming after taking a break for several hours following the controversy over her great-grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese activities. Following the incident, she reportedly took a weeklong break at the production team’s consideration and returned to filming today.

In response to the report, Ha Young’s agency BISTUS Entertainment stated, “Ha Young is continuing with her previously scheduled filming. We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to provide specific details regarding the schedule or progress separately.”

Sources from the drama further relayed to the press, “We are taking the recent matter involving the actor very seriously,” adding, “We are currently having careful discussions from various angles with the production company and other relevant parties.” They added, “We will announce any decisions through official channels as soon as they are made. However, given the practical circumstances in which we must minimize the damage to the numerous staff members and cast, we are currently coordinating the remaining essential schedules from various angles.”

Set to premiere in 2027, SBS’s “The Long Shot Trial” is a lighthearted legal comedy that follows the ragtag members of a law office led by Kwon Baek (Lee Je Hoon), a former lawyer who now works as a law office manager. Together, they find unconventional ways to turn seemingly unwinnable cases into victories.

The drama is reportedly about 90 percent complete in filming. Meanwhile, further concerns have been raised as the drama is based on a popular Japanese drama and is scheduled to air in February, ahead of The March 1st Independence Movement Day.

Amid the controversy, Ha Young’s agency previously released a statement while the actress also issued a handwritten apology.

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