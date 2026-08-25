KATSEYE Reaches No. 1 On Billboard Artist 100 For 1st Time As 'Hootie Frutti' Debuts On Hot 100 And Global 200

KATSEYE has topped Billboard’s Artist 100 for the very first time!

This week, KATSEYE achieved more than one exciting career first on the Billboard charts. Two days ago, Billboard announced that their new EP “WILD” had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after KATSEYE achieved their biggest week yet in the United States—and set a new all-time record for girl groups.

To add to that achievement, KATSEYE has now soared to No. 1 on the Artist 100, marking their first time topping the chart.

KATSEYE’s new title track “Hootie Frutti” also debuted at No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, while “Animal” returned to its peak of No. 24 (in its fourth week on the chart) and “PINKY UP” re-entered the chart at No. 81 (marking its 11th non-consecutive week). The group’s LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT collab “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” also re-entered the chart at No. 94.

Meanwhile, “Hootie Frutti” debuted at No. 19 on Billboard’s Global 200, where “Animal” returned to its peak of No. 10, followed by “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” at No. 104. “PINKY UP” re-entered the Global 200 at No. 128, and “Gabriela” climbed back up to No. 158 for the week.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Hootie Frutti” debuted at No. 27, with “Animal” rising to No. 11, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” ranking No. 105, “Gabriela” jumping to No. 154, and “PINKY UP” re-entering the chart at No. 176.

Finally, “Hootie Frutti” entered Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart at No. 21, while “Animal” climbed back up to No. 18.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!