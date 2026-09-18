Most Rewatched K-Dramas: 45+ Shows To Watch For Viki's K-Drama Day

Celebrate this year’s K-Drama Day by rewatching your favorite shows!

As part of Rakuten Viki’s International K-Drama Day celebration—which is set to take place on September 25—fans can explore curated drama collections featuring different themes and genres, making it easy to find something new to watch.

For those who are avid K-drama fans and have already checked out the K-Drama Starter Pack, the Most Rewatched K-Dramas collection is the perfect place to explore the timeless classics that made us laugh and cry. Check out the full collection below!

In no particular order.

Based on a popular web novel, “Lovely Runner” is a time-slip romance drama that unfolds as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), goes back in time to save him.

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“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a web novel editor who suddenly receives the diagnosis that she only has 100 days to live. She calls for doom (myulmang) of the entire world but instead is found by Myul Mang.

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“Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” follows the story of Go Ha Jin (IU), who finds herself transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty in the body of Hae Su. There, she finds herself entangled with the ruling Wang family, becoming unexpectedly drawn to the feared fourth prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).

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“Her Private Life” follows Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young), an art gallery curator who also runs a fansite for boy group member Cha Shi An (ONE). Although Deok Mi keeps her fangirl activities a secret at her day job, a chaotic love story unfolds as new gallery director Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) finds out her secret.

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” follows the story of goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) who needs a human bride to end his immortal life. Along the way, he meets an amnesiac grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and a girl named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) with a strange fate.

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“Tale of the Nine-Tailed” is a fantasy action romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook as male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) Yi Yeon who settles in the city, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah who investigates the supernatural, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang.

Watch “Tale of the Nine-Tailed” below:

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A remake of the C-drama “Go Ahead,” “Family By Choice” is a romance story that unfolds as Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong), who are not related by blood but spent their teens together while insisting that they are family, reunite after 10 years.

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“Twinkling Watermelon” is a fantasy drama in which CODA (child of deaf adult) student Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) time travels through a suspicious music shop and lands in 1995, where he meets his parents Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook) and Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo) as high school students along with the school’s cello goddess Se Kyung (Seol In Ah).

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“Sh**ting Stars” is a romantic comedy about the people who work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, focused on the love story between Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the head of the PR team at Star Force Entertainment, and the A-list star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae).

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“Love In Contract” is a rom-com about a service that provides fake wives for single people in need of partners to bring to social gatherings. Park Min Young stars as professional fake wife Choi Sang Eun, who finds herself caught between longtime client Jung Ji Ho (Ko Kyung Pyo) and newcomer Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Yeong), an A-list idol-turned-actor.

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“True Beauty” is a rom-com about Lim Ju Gyeong (Mun Ka Young), who uses makeup to hide her bare face and combat her insecurities about her looks. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional wounds, they share each other’s secrets and learn to heal through love.

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“Mr. Queen” is a historical fusion drama about modern-day chef Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) whose soul becomes trapped in the body of queen-to-be Kim So Young (Shin Hae Sun) from Joseon. She becomes intertwined with her husband King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), a seemingly ineffective king who is stronger and sharper than he appears.

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“Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” is a rom-com about weightlifter Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), who dreams of becoming a top-ranked competitor, as she reunites with her childhood friend Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), a talented but unlucky swimmer, navigating challenges of sports and romance together.

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Once bullied for her looks, Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) undergoes a dramatic transformation through plastic surgery. Reconnecting with Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), who values inner beauty over appearances, Mi Rae finds herself caught between external judgment and internal growth.

Watch “My ID is Gangnam Beauty”:

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Focused on the love story of chaebol heir Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) and his family’s housekeeper’s daughter Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), “Heirs” is about elite high schoolers and also those who get involuntarily embroiled in their lives.

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“My Love From the Star” is a fantasy romance drama which tells the story of alien Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) who has been stuck on Earth since 1609 and meets top actress Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) 400 years later and falls in love.

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“Encounter” tells the love story of Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), a woman who was born into privilege but never had the chance to live a life of her own choosing, and Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a cheerful free spirit with a pure and innocent soul. After the two meet through a chance encounter, they find themselves caught up in a heart-wrenching romance.

Watch “Encounter” below:

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In “Boys Over Flowers,” Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun) is accepted to Shinhwa High School with a scholarship by chance. There, she meets the F4, a powerful group of boys at the school including leader and second-generation chaebol Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) as well as members Yoon Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), So Yi Jung (Kim Bum), and Song Woo Bin (Kim Joon).

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“Reborn Rich” is a fantasy drama starring Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary to a chaebol family. When he dies after being framed for embezzlement by the very family that he had faithfully served, he is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon, and he plots to take over the company in order to exact revenge.

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“Descendants of the Sun” tells the love story of special forces unit captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) and doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo), who struggle with differences in their occupational backgrounds and values and unexpectedly find themselves working through dangerous situations in a foreign land.

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In horror rom-com “Master’s Sun,” Tae Gong Sil (Kong Hyo Jin) is plagued by the ability to see ghosts, and her only refuge seems to be Jo Joong Won (So Ji Sub), a cold, arrogant, and materialistic CEO of a large shopping mall, whose touch somehow makes the ghosts disappear.

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“My Roommate is a Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) who moves in together with Lee Dam (Hyeri) after she accidentally swallows the magical bead that would have made him human.

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Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and homicide detective Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) have a perfect life: they’re happily married with a beautiful young daughter. When Ji Won is dispatched to a puzzling and violent new case, she begins to discover that the man she loves may not be who she thinks he is.

Watch “Flower of Evil”:

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“The Red Sleeve” is a historical drama about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Despite their differences in class and status, the two engage in a deep romance while trying to fight for their nation.

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“Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. Police Officer Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) and Detective Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) are long-time friends who get caught up in a struggle for survival as a high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges.

Watch “Happiness” below:

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“The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” tells the story of academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and her former student Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon), who later returns to the academy as a rookie instructor after resigning from a large company because of his lingering feelings for his first love.

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“While You Were Sleeping” follows field reporter Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) who has the power to see the future but is often powerless to stop those events from happening. She becomes intertwined with prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), who also acquires the ability to foresee the future.

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“The Penthouse” follows the story that unfolds at the cutthroat world of Hera Palace—a luxurious 100-story high-rise that becomes a battleground for its elite residents Sim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon), and more.

Watch “The Penthouse”:

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“Hotel Del Luna” is a fantasy horror rom-com that revolves around a hotel made solely for ghosts, which has been run by hot-tempered CEO Jang Man Wol (IU) for over 1000 years. Things take an interesting turn when Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) shows up as a manger.

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“Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” follows the story of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), who is born from a long line of women gifted with monumental strength. Do Bong Soon agrees to work as a bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyeok (Park Hyung Sik), the recently endangered chaebol heir and CEO of gaming company Ainsoft.

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In “Fight My Way,” high school friends Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon), Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), Kim Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong), and Baek Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon) struggle to balance their big dreams with the realities of adulthood. While chasing their dreams, Dong Man and Ae Ra’s lifelong friendship begins to blossom into something more.

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In “The Bride of Habaek,” Yoon So Ah (Shin Sae Kyeong), a pragmatic neuropsychiatrist, struggles with her family’s ancient duty to serve Ha Baek (Nam Joo Hyuk), a reincarnated water god. As So Ah navigates her demanding medical practice and the burden of this strange legacy, Ha Baek begins to develop feelings for her.

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“W” is about Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo), who is searching for her missing webtoon-writing father when she becomes sucked into the strange world of her father’s creation. There, she comes face-to-face with Kang Cheol (Lee Jong Suk), an Olympic gold medalist and self-made millionaire—and the main character in her father’s unfinished masterpiece “W.”

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“Another Miss Oh” follows Oh Hae Young (Seo Hyun Jin), who has suffered from identity mix-ups and grief her entire life due to another Oh Hae Young (Jeon Hye Bin)—who was known to be prettier, smarter, and more popular. Park Do Kyung (Eric Mun), who has a newfound ability to see into the future, inadvertently becomes linked to the two women.

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“The Legend of the Blue Sea” follows Joseon-era mermaid Sim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) as she follows her true love, being miraculously transported to modern-day Seoul in the process. Though separated from her true love, she crosses paths with his doppelgänger Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho).

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“Semantic Error” is a BL drama about the campus romance between loner Chu Sang Woo (Jaechan), a third year computer science major, and popular design student Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham).

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“SKY Castle” depicts the residents of SKY Castle, a luxurious condo community, who are driven by an obsessive desire to secure their children’s futures and will stop at nothing to guarantee admission to top universities.

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“Reply 1997” tells the story of a group of high school friends navigating their way through life and first loves. The drama is focused on the friendship and romance between Sung Shi Won (Jung Eun Ji) and Yoon Yoon Jae (Seo In Guk).

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The third installment of the “Reply” series, “Reply 1988” tells the warm and funny stories of five families living in the neighborhood of Ssangmun in 1988, with the main focus on the high schoolers Sung Deok Sun (Hyeri), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), Sung Sun Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), and Ryu Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi).

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“Oh My Venus” is about lawyer Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah), once hailed as the “Daegu Venus” for her stunning looks, who finds herself struggling with her weight and self-confidence. She meets Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub), a renowned Hollywood trainer who helps her reclaim her health and former glory

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“Healer” is about Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook), also known as “Healer,” who works as a night courier who executes any task for the right price, leaving no trace. His new mission is to track down and protect rookie reporter Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young).

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“She Was Pretty” is about Kim Hye Jin (Hwang Jung Eum), who struggles with her changed life and appearance. Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon), her first love who has become a handsome and successful editor, unexpectedly contacts her out of the blue and eventually becomes her boss.

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“The Innocent Man” follows Kang Ma Ru (Song Joong Ki), who sacrifices his future by taking the fall for his girlfriend Han Jae Hee (Park Si Yeon) who commits murder. Upon his release from prison, he discovers Jae Hee has betrayed him. Driven by revenge, Ma Ru approaches heiress Seo Eun Gi (Moon Chae Won) but finds himself falling in love.

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“The Moon Embracing the Sun” follows Crown Prince Lee Hwon (Kim Soo Hyun) and Yeon Woo (Han Ga In), his future queen. However, after the two are tragically separated, Lee Hwon finds himself drawn to a mysterious shaman named Wol (also played by Han Ga In) who eerily resembles the lost Yeon Woo.

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“Personal Taste” is about Park Gae In (Son Ye Jin) who invites architect Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho) to be her housemate after mistakenly believing him to be gay—and thus have no interest in her. However, Jin Ho eventually finds himself falling for Gae In.

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“Secret Garden” follows the story of Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won), a stuntwoman who dreams of becoming a martial arts director, and Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin), a rich department store CEO as they unexpectedly find themselves in each other’s bodies.

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In “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” aspiring actor Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi) accidentally unleashes a legendary nine-tailed fox, Mi Ho (Shin Min Ah), from her 500-year prison. As Cha Dae Woong helps Mi Ho navigate the modern world and become human, the two fall in love.

Watch “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho”:

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Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? Check out Viki’s Most Rewatched K-Dramas collection here!