Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 2nd Win For “Bloody Paradise” On 'M Countdown'; Performances By NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

ENHYPEN has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 27 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” and ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,172 points.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included ENHYPEN, NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, TUIDE, TNX, Hearts2Hearts, SF9, OURBIRTHDAY, AEN, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Splayit, NEXZ, and MW:MEU.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

NCT 127 – “Blingy” and “Piñata”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “BORN DIRE” and “Diamond Hour”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear (Feat. punchnello)”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

NEXZ – “LOCO” and “SAUCIN’”

MW:MEU – “Girls’ Night”