August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 29, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of August!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 29 to August 29.

RESCENE topped this month’s list after seeing a 27.65 percent increase in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 10,180,185 for August.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 9,495,066, marking a 16.77 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong came in third place with a brand reputation index of 7,240,530, marking a 24.53 percent increase in his score since July.

Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok ranked fourth for August with a brand reputation index of 4,632,959.

Finally, ATEEZ rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,979,279.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Yu Jae Seok
  5. ATEEZ
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. PSY
  8. IVE
  9. SEVENTEEN
  10. CORTIS
  11. BIGBANG
  12. BLACKPINK
  13. aespa
  14. Stray Kids
  15. John Park
  16. Lee Byung Hun
  17. Nam Joo Hyuk
  18. Kim Do Yeong
  19. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  20. Gong Yoo
  21. Park Ji Hyeon
  22. Lee Sung Min
  23. Jung Ho Yeon
  24. Seongri
  25. Lee Chan Won
  26. DAY6
  27. NCT
  28. Yoon Kyung Ho
  29. Lee Dong Wook
  30. Park Ji Sung

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Bottom Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
IVE
John Park
Jung Ho Yeon
Kim Do Yeong
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Sung Min
Lim Young Woong
Nam Joo Hyuk
NCT
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Ji Sung
PSY
RESCENE
Seongri
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
XPN
Yoon Kyung Ho
Yu Jae Seok

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