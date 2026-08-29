August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of August!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 29 to August 29.

RESCENE topped this month’s list after seeing a 27.65 percent increase in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 10,180,185 for August.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 9,495,066, marking a 16.77 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong came in third place with a brand reputation index of 7,240,530, marking a 24.53 percent increase in his score since July.

Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok ranked fourth for August with a brand reputation index of 4,632,959.

Finally, ATEEZ rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,979,279.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

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Bottom Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews