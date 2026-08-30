CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 15 Weeks On Billboard 200

CORTIS’s latest EP is still going strong on the Billboard 200!

After debuting at No. 3 back in May, CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” has consistently charted on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States, without dropping off for a single week.

The EP is now spending its 15th consecutive week on the chart at No. 155, extending its own record as CORTIS’s longest-charting album on the Billboard 200.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and took No. 12 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s latest title track “REDRED” maintained its position at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, in addition to ranking No. 74 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 138 on the Global 200.

Finally, CORTIS made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 90 this week, marking their 19th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS on their new personal record!