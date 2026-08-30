Stray Kids' 'THIS & THAT' Achieves Their Biggest 3rd Week Yet In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids has set a new personal record in the United States with their latest mini album “THIS & THAT”!

Two weeks ago, “THIS & THAT” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, placing Stray Kids in a tie with The Rolling Stones for the second most No. 1 albums of any group in history. The following week, “THIS & THAT” held steady on the chart at No. 3, making it Stray Kids’ first album ever to spend multiple weeks in the top 3.

On August 30 local time, Billboard revealed that “THIS & THAT” was now spending its third consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 8, making it Stray Kids’ third album to chart in the top 10 for three weeks (after “KARMA” and “DO IT”).

Notably, “THIS & THAT” achieved the biggest third week of any Stray Kids album on the Billboard 200. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “THIS & THAT” earned a total of 48,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on August 27, marking a new career high for the group.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

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