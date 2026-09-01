September Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from August 2 to September 2.

RESCENE absolutely dominated the list for September, with the group’s five members sweeping all of the top five spots.

Woni defended her position at first place with a brand reputation index of 2,857,659, marking a 13.93 percent increase in her score since last month. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Like Woni” and “superstar,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “advertise,” and “cheer on.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.32 percent positive reactions.

Zena jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 1,276,749, marking a 12.26 percent rise in her score since August.

Liv climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,107,096, marking a 0.53 percent increase in her score since last month.

Meanwhile, Minami came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,032,418 for September.

Finally, May rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 977,044, marking a 2.49 percent rise in her score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!