September Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from August 2 to September 2.

RESCENE absolutely dominated the list for September, with the group’s five members sweeping all of the top five spots.

Woni defended her position at first place with a brand reputation index of 2,857,659, marking a 13.93 percent increase in her score since last month. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Like Woni” and “superstar,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “advertise,” and “cheer on.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.32 percent positive reactions.

Zena jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 1,276,749, marking a 12.26 percent rise in her score since August.

Liv climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,107,096, marking a 0.53 percent increase in her score since last month.

Meanwhile, Minami came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,032,418 for September.

Finally, May rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 977,044, marking a 2.49 percent rise in her score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. RESCENE’s Zena
  3. RESCENE’s Liv
  4. RESCENE’s Minami
  5. RESCENE’s May
  6. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  7. CORTIS’s Keonho
  8. TWS’s Dohoon
  9. MEOVV’s Anna
  10. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  11. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  12. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  13. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  14. KATSEYE’s Manon
  15. CORTIS’s Martin
  16. CORTIS’s James
  17. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  18. ILLIT’s Minju
  19. ILLIT’s Moka
  20. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  21. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  22. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  23. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  24. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  25. ILLIT’s Yunah
  26. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  27. AtHeart’s Nahyun
  28. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  29. TWS’s Shinyu
  30. MEOVV’s Gawon
A-Na
Anna (MEOVV)
AtHeart
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Gawon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ILLIT
James (CORTIS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Juhoon
Juun
KATSEYE
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Leesol
Liv
Manon
Martin
May (RESCENE)
MEOVV
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
Nahyun (AtHeart)
RESCENE
Seonghyeon
Shinyu
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Woni
Ye-on
Yuha
Yunah
Zena

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