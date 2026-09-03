Lee Jong Suk And Lee Se Young’s Arrivals Change The Course Of Shin Min Ah And Ju Ji Hoon’s Lives In “The Remarried Empress”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has unveiled new stills from Disney+’s upcoming fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress”!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

The drama is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 4, but it will first screen as part of the “On Screen” section of the 2026 BIFF, which will take place from October 6 to 15.

In the drama, Shin Min Ah plays Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire, a beloved ruler admired for her intelligence and natural grace. Devastated when Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), her childhood friend and longtime companion, unexpectedly asks for a divorce, Navier eventually regains her composure and demands remarriage to Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the “playboy prince” of a rival kingdom.

Ju Ji Hoon stars as Emperor Sovieshu, a ruler with absolute authority. Raised and educated alongside Navier since childhood, he becomes a powerful monarch. However, he breaks his lifelong promise to her, having once vowed never to take a concubine, and shocks her by demanding a divorce after falling in love with Rashta (Lee Se Young).

Lee Jong Suk takes on the role of Heinrey, the crown prince of the Western Empire who harbors a mysterious secret. A captivating figure constantly surrounded by rumors, Heinrey initially approaches Navier with ulterior motives but gradually finds himself falling for her.

Lee Se Young plays Rashta, a beautiful runaway slave whose life changes after she is rescued by the emperor while hiding in a hunting ground. Upon discovering his identity, Rashta begins to dream of the life she never thought she could have.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to premiere on November 4. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice“:

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