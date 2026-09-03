Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 6th Win For “Bloody Paradise” On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Chungha, TWS, And More

ENHYPEN has won their sixth music show trophy for “Bloody Paradise”!

On the September 3 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” and ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,822 points.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included ENHYPEN, NCT 127, SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s Dino, Chungha, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, TWS, Kwon Eun Bi, 82MAJOR, TUIDE, TNX, TUNEXX, OURBIRTHDAY, AEN, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Splayit, NEXZ, ASC2NT, AtHeart, ICHILLIN’ J, and Mashiro.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

NCT 127 – “Blingy”

SHINee’s Taemin – “Gooey”

SEVENTEEN’s Dino – “LIKE IT”

Chungha – “México”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “BORN DIRE”

TWS – “SODA SODA (Korean Ver.)”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear (Feat. punchnello)”

to be updated

Splayit – “Last Bus”

NEXZ – “SAUCIN’”

ASC2NT – “If l Die Tomorrow”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE (feat. Bobby)”