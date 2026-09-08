September Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 3,932,230, marking a 10.70 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “hot,” “prove,” and “confident.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.09 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE jumped to second place after seeing a 118.01 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,427,885 for September.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,648,327, while Yu Jae Seok ranked fourth with a score of 1,473,244.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,367,588 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

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