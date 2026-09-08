September Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 3,932,230, marking a 10.70 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “hot,” “prove,” and “confident.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.09 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE jumped to second place after seeing a 118.01 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,427,885 for September.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,648,327, while Yu Jae Seok ranked fourth with a score of 1,473,244.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,367,588 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. RESCENE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Yu Jae Seok
  5. IVE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. Park Ji Hoon
  8. Kim Do Yeong
  9. Byeon Woo Seok
  10. Go Youn Jung
  11. PSY
  12. Son Heung Min
  13. Lee Jung Hoo
  14. Jung Hae In
  15. Park Jin Young
  16. Gong Yoo
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. So Ji Sub
  19. BIBI
  20. Kim Go Eun
  21. TWICE
  22. Park Eun Bin
  23. Kim Hye Soo
  24. Faker
  25. Kim Jong Kook
  26. Jun Ji Hyun
  27. Sung Si Kyung
  28. Red Velvet
  29. Kim Yuna
  30. Park Bo Gum

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

BIBI
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Faker
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
IVE
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Hae In
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Yuna
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jin Young
PSY
Red Velvet
RESCENE
So Ji Sub
Son Heung Min
Sung Si Kyung
TWICE
Yu Jae Seok

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