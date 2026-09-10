Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 7th Win And Triple Crown For “Bloody Paradise” On 'M Countdown'; Performances By EVAN, &TEAM, And More

ENHYPEN has won their seventh music show trophy for “Bloody Paradise”!

On the September 10 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise” and BLACKPINK’s Jennie‘s “FALLEN ANGEL.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,866 points.

This is the third time that “Bloody Paradise” has taken first place on “M Countdown,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included EVAN, SHINee’s Minho, MONSTA X, NCT’s Ten, i-dle’s Soyeon, Kwon Eun Bi, VERIVERY, P1Harmony’s Intak, OURBIRTHDAY, &TEAM, 82MAJOR, MCND, ALL(H)OURS, TUIDE, TUNEXX, TNX, UNIS, H//PE Princess, DUETTO, hrtz.wav, and NINA.

Check out their performances below!

EVAN – “Death of Me”

SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”

MONSTA X – “MAGIC”

NCT’s Ten – “OUTWEST”

i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

P1Harmony’s Intak – “Hip Song” (Orig by: Rain)

OURBIRTHDAY – “Our Birthday”

&TEAM – “Mark on Me”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

MCND – “Devil Youth Club”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

UNIS – “Sky Land, Star Land”

H//PE Princess – “AWA”

DUETTO – “Please”

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

NINA – “WHY”