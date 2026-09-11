Choi Yoon Ji Steps Down From “Iseop’s Romance” Following Lee Jong Suk’s Departure

Choi Yoon Ji will no longer be appearing in the upcoming drama “Iseop’s Romance.”

On September 11, News1 reported that Choi Yoon Ji has decided to withdraw from the drama after changes to the production schedule made it difficult to coordinate with her previously scheduled activities.

In response to the report, a tvN representative confirmed, “Choi Yoon Ji has stepped down from ‘Iseop’s Romance’ due to scheduling issues.”

Her agency PEACE likewise stated, “It became difficult to coordinate the actress’s previously scheduled activities with the production schedule for ‘Iseop’s Romance.’ After discussing the matter with the production team, we decided that she would not be participating in the project.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Iseop’s Romance” follows the office romance between Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir of TK Group who excels at everything except love, and Kang Min Gyeong, his fellow new employee whose work performance surpasses even his own.

Lee Jong Suk and Choi Yoon Ji were previously reported to have been cast as the leads, but Lee Jong Suk’s departure was announced on September 3 due to scheduling issues. With Choi Yoon Ji also stepping down, “Iseop’s Romance” will now recast both its male and female leads.

“Iseop’s Romance” is slated to begin production this year and premiere in 2027.

Watch Choi Yoon Ji in “Love, Take Two” below:

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