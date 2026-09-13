NCT 127 Scores 9th Entry On Billboard 200 With 'BLINGY'

NCT 127 has landed a new chart entry on the Billboard 200!

This week, NCT 127’s new album “BLINGY” debuted at No. 129 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, the main chart that ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“BLINGY” is NCT 127’s ninth album to enter the Billboard 200, following “Regular-Irregular,” “We Are Superhuman,” “Neo Zone,” “Sticker,” “2 Baddies,” “Ay-Yo,” “Fact Check,” and “WALK.”

Outside of the Billboard 200, “BLINGY” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 11 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the 11th best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 73, marking their 55th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Watch Johnny in his new variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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