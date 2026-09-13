Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, NCT 127, CORTIS, BTS, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 12!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” climbed back up to No. 1 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, marking its third non-consecutive week topping the chart. “THIS & THAT” also spent a fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 16.

ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” took No. 2 in its second week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 24.

NCT 127’s new album “BLINGY” debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart this week, and it also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 129.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” ranked No. 4 in its 18th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a 17th week on the Billboard 200 at No. 155. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” maintained its position at No. 6 in its 52nd week on the World Albums chart.

BTS once again landed a total of three different albums on the World Albums chart this week. “Proof” held onto its spot at No. 5 in its 221st week on the chart, while “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” and “Love Yourself: Tear” climbed back up to No. 9 and No. 19 respectively.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” rounded out its 10th week on the World Albums chart at No. 7, while LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” spent its 15th week on the chart at No. 11.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” took No. 13 in its 18th week on the chart, followed by aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 15 in its 14th week.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” came in at No. 17 in its 156th week on the chart, with TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” taking No. 21 in its eighth week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch NCT 127’s Johnny in his new variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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