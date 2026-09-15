Hwang Minhyun In Talks To Star In “Iseop’s Romance” Following Lee Jong Suk’s Departure

Hwang Minhyun may be starring in the upcoming drama “Iseop’s Romance”!

On September 15, YTN reported that Hwang Minhyun has been cast as Tae I Seop, the male lead of the upcoming drama “Iseop’s Romance,” and is preparing for the role.

Lee Jong Suk was initially set to play the role but ultimately stepped down from the drama after the production and filming schedules were adjusted. Female lead Choi Yoon Ji also ultimately dropped out due to difficulties coordinating her schedule, leaving both lead roles vacant.

In response to the report, the production company stated, “Nothing has been confirmed yet,” while his agency PLEDIS Entertainment also cautiously commented, “It is one of the projects he has been offered.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Iseop’s Romance” follows the office romance between Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir of TK Group who excels at everything except love, and Kang Min Gyeong, his fellow new employee whose work performance surpasses even his own.

If confirmed, Hwang Minhyun will star as Tae I Seop, an elite who has followed the fastest and youngest promotion track and has always been at the top. However, he experiences unexpected emotional changes when Kang Min Gyeong, the first person to make him experience coming in “second place,” joins the company as his secretary.

Hwang Minhyun has expanded his presence as an actor through dramas including “Live On,” the “Alchemy of Souls” series, “My Lovely Liar,” and “Study Group.” Following his military discharge, he officially resumed his acting activities, confirming his appearance in “Study Group 2.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group” on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)