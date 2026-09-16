Watch: EVAN Takes 2nd Win On 'Show Champion' With “Death of Me”; Performances By VERIVERY, TUNEXX, And More

Watch: EVAN Takes 2nd Win On "Show Champion" With “Death of Me”; Performances By VERIVERY, TUNEXX, And More

Music
Sep 16, 2026
by M Lim

EVAN has won his second music show trophy for “Death of Me”!

On the September 16 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Mark on Me,” BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia,” D.O.’s “Guitarist,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84),” and EVAN’s “Death of Me.” EVAN ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to EVAN! Watch his winner speech below:

Performers on today’s show included EVAN, 82MAJOR, VERIVERY, ALL(H)OURS, ASC2NT, TUNEXX, ICHILLIN’ J, Park Junil, EASTSHINE, hrtz.wav, In A Minute, ONE OR EIGHT, W3WAY, and LYSON.

Check out their performances below!

EVAN – “Death of Me”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

Park Junil – “BREAK IT”

EASTSHINE – “EOI_KU”

hrtz.wav – “Mind + ALIVE”

In A Minute – “Midnight”

ONE OR EIGHT – “YANKEE SQUAT”

W3WAY – “Maiden Flight”

LYSON – “Trace”

82MAJOR
ALL(H)OURS
ASC2NT
EASTSHINE
Evan (Heeseung)
hrtz.wav
ICHILLIN’ J
In A Minute
LYSON
ONE OR EIGHT
Park Junil
Show Champion
TUNEXX
VERIVERY
W3WAY

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