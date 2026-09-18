Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st Win For “Mark on Me” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By PENTAGON, Soyeon, And More

&TEAM has won their first music show trophy for “Mark on Me”!

On the September 18 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Mark on Me” and EVAN’s “Death of Me.” &TEAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,458 points.

Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included &TEAM, EVAN, i-dle’s Soyeon, SHINee’s Minho, PENTAGON, Kwon Eun Bi, TUIDE, 82MAJOR, VERIVERY, ALL(H)OURS, ASC2NT, TUNEXX, ICHILLIN’ J, MCND, hrtz.wav, In A Minute, ONE OR EIGHT, Mighty Mouth, and Youngtak.

Watch the performances below:

&TEAM – “Mark on Me”

EVAN – “Death of Me”

i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)”

SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”

PENTAGON – “Coward”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

MCND – “Devil Youth Club”

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

In A Minute – “Midnight”

ONE OR EIGHT – “YANKEE SQUAT”

Mighty Mouth – “SOJU BOMB (feat. Gyeongree, G.C Hammer)”

Youngtak – “GOGO”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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