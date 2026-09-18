Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st Win For “Mark on Me” On "Music Bank"; Performances By PENTAGON, Soyeon, And More
&TEAM has won their first music show trophy for “Mark on Me”!
On the September 18 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Mark on Me” and EVAN’s “Death of Me.” &TEAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,458 points.
Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:
Performers on today’s show included &TEAM, EVAN, i-dle’s Soyeon, SHINee’s Minho, PENTAGON, Kwon Eun Bi, TUIDE, 82MAJOR, VERIVERY, ALL(H)OURS, ASC2NT, TUNEXX, ICHILLIN’ J, MCND, hrtz.wav, In A Minute, ONE OR EIGHT, Mighty Mouth, and Youngtak.
Watch the performances below:
&TEAM – “Mark on Me”
EVAN – “Death of Me”
i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)”
SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”
PENTAGON – “Coward”
Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”
TUIDE – “SUN KISS”
82MAJOR – “Like Fire”
VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”
ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”
ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”
TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”
ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”
MCND – “Devil Youth Club”
hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”
In A Minute – “Midnight”
ONE OR EIGHT – “YANKEE SQUAT”
Mighty Mouth – “SOJU BOMB (feat. Gyeongree, G.C Hammer)”
Youngtak – “GOGO”
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below: