10 K-Dramas Available For Free On Viki To Celebrate K-Drama Day
K-drama fans around the world, it’s time to celebrate—Happy K-Drama Day!
Rakuten Viki is celebrating the fourth annual K-Drama Day on September 25 with a lineup of special events created for K-drama fans. From exclusive content featuring K-drama stars to special giveaways, there is plenty to enjoy as we celebrate the genre we all love.
To make the celebration even more special, 10 must-watch K-dramas are available to watch for free with subtitles from September 25 through October 1.
(Availability may differ by country.)
- “To My Beloved Thief”
- “Positively Yours”
- “IDOL I”
- “Spirit Fingers”
- “Last Summer”
- “Love Me”
- “Ms. Incognito”
- “A Bona Fide Killer”
- “First Lady”
- “The Scarecrow”
Looking for your next K-drama to watch this K-Drama Day? Explore the following lists featuring Viki’s special collections, from must-watch favorites to beloved rewatches and hidden gems worth discovering.
K-Drama Starter Pack
Most Rewatched K-Dramas
K-Drama Hidden Gems
For more information on Viki’s K-Drama Day, visit HERE.