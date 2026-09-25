10 K-Dramas Available For Free On Viki To Celebrate K-Drama Day

10 K-Dramas Available For Free On Viki To Celebrate K-Drama Day

Drama
Sep 25, 2026
by Soompi

K-drama fans around the world, it’s time to celebrate—Happy K-Drama Day!

Rakuten Viki is celebrating the fourth annual K-Drama Day on September 25 with a lineup of special events created for K-drama fans. From exclusive content featuring K-drama stars to special giveaways, there is plenty to enjoy as we celebrate the genre we all love.

To make the celebration even more special, 10 must-watch K-dramas are available to watch for free with subtitles from September 25 through October 1.

(Availability may differ by country.)

Looking for your next K-drama to watch this K-Drama Day? Explore the following lists featuring Viki’s special collections, from must-watch favorites to beloved rewatches and hidden gems worth discovering.

K-Drama Starter Pack

Most Rewatched K-Dramas

K-Drama Hidden Gems

For more information on Viki’s K-Drama Day, visit HERE.

A Bona Fide Killer
First Lady
IDOL I
K-Drama Day
Last Summer
Love Me
Ms. Incognito
Positively Yours
Soompi Spotlight
Spirit Fingers
The Scarecrow
To My Beloved Thief
Viki

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