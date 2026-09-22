September Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between August 22 and September 22.
Song Kang, who is currently starring in the drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,351,209.
Seo Kang Jun, who is starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,319,536.
Kong Hyo Jin, who recently starred in the hit drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,786,777.
Meanwhile, Go Youn Jung ranked fourth for September with a brand reputation index of 3,511,033.
Kim Hye Soo, who recently starred in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,461,062.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Song Kang
- Seo Kang Jun
- Kong Hyo Jin
- Go Youn Jung
- Kim Hye Soo
- Jeon Hye Won
- Lee Jun Young
- Jung Hae In
- Jang Dong Yoon
- Park Ji Hoon
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Han So Hee
- Cho Yeo Jeong
- Hyun Bin
- Jung Jun Won
- Ha Ji Won
- Kwak Si Yang
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Heo Nam Jun
- Suzy
- Byun Yo Han
- Son Ye Jin
- Roh Jae Won
- Kim Si Ah
- Yoo Seung Ho
- Lee Won Jung
- Gong Yoo
- Kim Yo Han
- Jang Gyuri
Check out Song Kang’s film “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:
Or binge-watch all of Kong Hyo Jin’s drama “A Bona Fide Killer” here:
And all of Kim Hye Soo’s drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” below!