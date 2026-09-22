September Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 22, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between August 22 and September 22.

Song Kang, who is currently starring in the drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,351,209.

Seo Kang Jun, who is starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,319,536.

Kong Hyo Jin, who recently starred in the hit drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” took third place with  a brand reputation index of 3,786,777.

Meanwhile, Go Youn Jung ranked fourth for September with a brand reputation index of 3,511,033.

Kim Hye Soo, who recently starred in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,461,062.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Song Kang
  2. Seo Kang Jun
  3. Kong Hyo Jin
  4. Go Youn Jung
  5. Kim Hye Soo
  6. Jeon Hye Won
  7. Lee Jun Young
  8. Jung Hae In
  9. Jang Dong Yoon
  10. Park Ji Hoon
  11. Ahn Eun Jin
  12. Byeon Woo Seok
  13. Han So Hee
  14. Cho Yeo Jeong
  15. Hyun Bin
  16. Jung Jun Won
  17. Ha Ji Won
  18. Kwak Si Yang
  19. Lee Jun Hyuk
  20. Heo Nam Jun
  21. Suzy
  22. Byun Yo Han
  23. Son Ye Jin
  24. Roh Jae Won
  25. Kim Si Ah
  26. Yoo Seung Ho
  27. Lee Won Jung
  28. Gong Yoo
  29. Kim Yo Han
  30. Jang Gyuri

Check out Song Kang’s film “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch all of Kong Hyo Jin’s drama “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

Watch Now

And all of Kim Hye Soo’s drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Eun Jin
Byeon Woo Seok
Byun Yo Han
Cho Yeo Jeong
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Ji Won
Han So Hee
Heo Nam Jun
Hyun Bin
Jang Dong Yoon
Jang Gyuri
Jeon Hye Won
Jung Hae In
Jung Jun Won
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Si Ah
Kim Yo Han
Kong Hyo Jin
Kwak Si Yang
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Won Jung
Park Ji Hoon
roh jae won
Seo Kang Jun
Son Ye Jin
Song Kang
Suzy
Yoo Seung Ho

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