September Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 25 to September 25.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,160,727, marking a 17.33 percent increase in their score since August.

ATEEZ also maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,437,673 for September.

Seongri jumped to third place after seeing a 99.28 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 3,241,649.

Jang Han Byul took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,983,286, marking a 78.21 percent increase in his score since August.

Finally, CORTIS came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,933,342 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Seongri
  4. Jang Han Byul
  5. CORTIS
  6. Stray Kids
  7. Kim Yong Bin
  8. NCT
  9. DK
  10. I.O.I
  11. Park Ji Hyeon
  12. 10CM
  13. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  14. i-dle
  15. DAY6
  16. Woody
  17. aespa
  18. Yena
  19. NMIXX
  20. Rowoon
  21. ENHYPEN
  22. BIBI
  23. KyoungSeo
  24. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  25. KiiiKiii
  26. Ahn Sung Hoon
  27. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  28. BABYMONSTER
  29. QWER
  30. Car, the garden
10cm
aespa
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Car the garden
CORTIS
DAY6
DK (December)
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
Hwasa
i-dle
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
KyoungSeo
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Park Ji Hyeon
QWER
RESCENE
Rowoon
Seongri
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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