September Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 25 to September 25.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,160,727, marking a 17.33 percent increase in their score since August.

ATEEZ also maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,437,673 for September.

Seongri jumped to third place after seeing a 99.28 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 3,241,649.

Jang Han Byul took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,983,286, marking a 78.21 percent increase in his score since August.

Finally, CORTIS came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,933,342 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!